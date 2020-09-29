Malawi Continues to Register Low Levels of Covid-19 Cases

29 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Duncan Mlanjira

From 406 Covid-19 tests that were conducted by Sunday evening, there were just two new cases that were registered and and no new related deaths while new recoveries were at 21.

Cumulatively, the country has recorded 5,768 cases and of these 4,206 have now recovered -- bringing the total number of active cases to 1,383.

Total Covid-19 related deaths since the country was hit with a huge wave of the disease in April is at 179 deaths.

According to Sunday's situation report from co-chairperson of presidential taskforce on Covid-19, Dr. John Phuka, 1,149 are imported infections and 4,619 are locally transmitted.

The two new cases recorded on Sunday were identified at Mwanza border during routine screening of people entering the country and they were Mozambican truck drivers heading to Blantyre.

Phuka continues to reiterate that even though the pandemic has reached low levels, there is still the need to even increase all effort to clear the disease completely.

"It is clear that we still have pockets of the disease and we should not relent our efforts in fighting the disease.

"Sadly, I have observed that some people are relaxing in practicing preventive measures. We need a collaborative effort to effectively suppress the pockets of the virus from spreading again and creating another wave of the severe disease.

"This is also more important as we continue to open our social and economic activities (schools, airports and sports).

"To protect gains we have made so far, we should continue to frequently and thoroughly wash our hands with soap, wearing our masks properly, frequently cleaning and disinfecting commonly touched surfaces and objects.

"We should continue observe physical distance of at least 1 meter between yourself and others, practice cough etiquette and avoid going to crowded places," says Phuka.

Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

