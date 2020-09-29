Malawi: China Donates Covid-19 Supplies to Malawi - 17 Medical Experts Jet in

The People's Republic of China has handed over the third batch of medical supplies to Malawi government to support fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Counsellor for Chinese Embassy, Liu Guoyu said on Sunday at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in Lilongwe during the handover ceremony of the thid batch of medical supplies valued at US$ 1 million that they arrived on achartered plane along with a team of 17 medical experts to help fight the virus pandemic.

He said they have provided anti-epidemic medical supplies, including 30 sets of Non invasive Ventilators and 20,016 testing kits which are urgently needed in the country.

"The eighth batch of Chinese medical team, consisting of 17 experts has arrived in the country to provide support in fighting the pandemic," Guoyu disclosed.

He said China was first to bring Covid-19 under control and resume work and production.

Guoyu added that Chinese Embassy would continue to work hard to promote the development of China-Malawi relations.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chrissie Kanyasho said the period of Covid-19 has proved that the relationship and friendship between the two Governments of Peoples Republic of China and Malawi are getting stronger by day.

She said Chinese government has tirelessly stretched a hand of support to Malawi in order to fight the pandemic.

"In fact, the first tests and personal protective equipments (PPEs) such as face masks came from China in April 2020," Kanyasho recalled.

She observed that there was strong evidence that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic was effective with robust testing capacity.

The Deputy Minister added that the effectiveness of the main intervention of contact tracing, testing, isolating and or treating is wholly dependent on the availability of suitable testing capacity.

She said the biggest challenge in this fight now for Malawi happens to be shortage of test kits and the problem has been compounded by the current shortages of various PCR test used in the country on the global market.

Kanyasho said Malawi was grateful to China for the donation which will ease te challenge if inadequate Covid-19 tests kists.

She appealed to health workers who are doing their best to serve Malawians that the test must be rationally used so that as many Malawians as possible benefit.

Three batches of medical supplies include N95 masks. Protective suits, thermometers, gloves, shoe covers, non-invasive ventilators and testing kits.

