Liberia: They Want to Take Me Down

28 September 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh And Winston W. Parley

-Kemayah reacts to sexual harassment claims

Foreign Minister - designate Dee-Maxwell Kemayah says allegation of sexual harassment levied against him by Liberian diplomatic staff to the UN Mission in the United States Madam Wayne Cummings Wilson is a "take-down" campaign against him.

Appearing before the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Friday, 25 September in Monrovia, Kemayah argued that even in the western world there are false allegations that can be levied against people.

According to him, he had been sent an email by his accuser Madam Cummings two hours after his nomination as to the position of Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, suggesting that the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Henry Fahnbulleh was notified.

Kemayah notes that since then, the Foreign Ministry hasn't officially communicated with him about any investigation that they are carrying on in relations to the alleged sexual harassment.

Responding to Grand Bassa Senator Nyonblee Kangar - Lawrence' question about his integrity, the nominee says there is no way his integrity can be at stake because at the level of the United Nations, he was there flagging women's issues.

Kemayah says when confirmed, he will address the issue of the Liberian Passport and also ask for the intervention of the American government to prove the matter, saying that the passport issue is key on his agenda.

Liberian authorities have indicted 11 persons including former Director of Passport and Visas Andrew Wonplo over allegation of illegally selling the country's vital travel documents to non - citizens.

Meanwhile, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says upon receipt of Madam Wilson's allegation against Mr. Kemayah, Acting Minister Fahnbulleh replied the lady and indicated that the Foreign Ministry will launch an investigation into the matter.

In response, Mr. Kemaya says this has not happened. Meanwhile a communication authorized by Minister Fahnbulleh has been circulating on social media, suggesting that the Ministry will contact Mr. Kemayah to obtain his response to the allegation levied by Madam Cummings.

Kemayah says since the first Senate confirmation hearing was halted to give a due process, the lady must be made to appear before the Senate in order to ask the relevant questions so that the accused and accuser can be given due process.

