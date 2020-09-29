Sudan: Wali of Khartoum Appreciates Qatar's Continued Support to the State's People

Khartoum — Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ayman Khalid Nimir on Sunday received in his office Ambassador of State of Qatar to Sudan, Abdul-Rahman Al- Kebaisi, in the presence of the General Secretary of the government of the State.

The meeting reviewed the State's plan to ward off impacts of rains and floods that recently hit most parts of the the State , indicating to the State's plan to move settlements built along rains drainages and valleys to secured sites so as not to avert losses in the future and wasting of resources

The Wali of Khartoum State expressed appreciation to State of Qatar, government and people, for its continued support to people of the State to address the impact resulted in from rains and floods which hit vast area of Khartoum State.

The Qatari Ambassador, for his part, affirmed Qatar solidarity with Sudan to overcome the current ordeal and reconstruction of what have been damaged by floods and to work with the Khartoum State until life of people returns to its normalcy.

He stressed that Qatar stretched white hand to Sudan to move from stage provision of aid to stage of reconstruction.