Sudan: Wali of Khartoum Appreciates Qatar's Continued Support to the State's People

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Ayman Khalid Nimir on Sunday received in his office Ambassador of State of Qatar to Sudan, Abdul-Rahman Al- Kebaisi, in the presence of the General Secretary of the government of the State.

The meeting reviewed the State's plan to ward off impacts of rains and floods that recently hit most parts of the the State , indicating to the State's plan to move settlements built along rains drainages and valleys to secured sites so as not to avert losses in the future and wasting of resources

The Wali of Khartoum State expressed appreciation to State of Qatar, government and people, for its continued support to people of the State to address the impact resulted in from rains and floods which hit vast area of Khartoum State.

The Qatari Ambassador, for his part, affirmed Qatar solidarity with Sudan to overcome the current ordeal and reconstruction of what have been damaged by floods and to work with the Khartoum State until life of people returns to its normalcy.

He stressed that Qatar stretched white hand to Sudan to move from stage provision of aid to stage of reconstruction.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.