Africa: Union Sportive Monastir Wins Tunisian Cup to Clinch First Ever Trophy

28 September 2020
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

For the first time since its creation in 1923, Union Sportive Monastirienne (US Monastir) won their first ever trophy, bagging the 2019-20 Tunisian FA Cup title.

The 88th edition of the Tunisian FA Cup was named after the first president of the Tunisian Republic, Habib Bourguiba. US Monastir defeated giants Esperance 2-0 in the final, played on Sunday (27 September 2020) at Mustapha Ben Jannet Stadium in the coastal city of Monastir.

Having never won any league or cup titles before, US Monastir entered the game as underdogs in comparison to their opponents, four times African champions Esperance. Nonetheless, hard work and perseverance paid off for them, as they deprived the league champions Esperance from completing a remarkable treble after also winning Tunisian Super Cup last weekend.

Monastir took the lead five minutes before halftime. Anthony Okpotu put Ali Amri one on one with Esperance goalkeeper Moez Ben Chrifia who managed to save his shot. Ilyes Jelassi followed the ball, and defender Abdelkader Bedrane tried to clear it, but he ended netting an own goal.

After the break, it looked like Esperance's tactics were not working against a surprisingly powerful opponent. At the hour mark, Esperance manager Moine Chaabani made three substitutions hoping to find the equalizer.

But it was Monastir's substitute Yassine Amiri who put the game beyond Esperance's reach after 82 minutes. He controlled a long pass to score past Ben Chrifia and start the celebrations for US Monastir, who finally ended 97 years without a trophy.

