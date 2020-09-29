Tanzania: New Terminal Set to Boost Tourism in Z'bar

ZANZIBAR President Ali Mohamed Shein yesterday officially opened a new terminal III at the 'Abeid Amani Karume International Airport', saying the facility will help boost tourism.

President Shein insisted on maintenance of the state-of-the art facility to enable the isles to attract more tourists and open up business with the outside world.

"Despite delays, we have managed to build the terminal and improvement to our airport, not only supports our business and tourism sectors but a creation for employment," he told the enthusiastic crowd that gathered at the terminal to witness the opening of the new facility.

Dr Shein said that when he took office in 2010, he promised to expand and improve the airport, and the plan was included in the ruling party's CCM 2015-2020 election manifesto.

The event was witnessed by the Zanzibar presidential candidate on CCM ticket Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi.

The $128.75 million dollars (about 298bn/-) development on an areas measuring 25,000 square metres, includes a connection to passenger boarding bridge, baggage handling system and security checkpoint with modern system (x-ray machine, EDS STD.3, and IT systems).

Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Communication, Mr Mustapha Aboud Jumbe said the terminal area also has airport baggage handling systems; apron measuring 36,000 square metres; and parking area for cars, prayer area, duty free shops, smoking area and VIP lounge.

"We are still making minor finishing touches before officials from the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and International Air Transport Association (IATA) come to inspect and approve as a clearance for use as soon as possible," Mr Jumbe said.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, and Communication Dr Sira Ubwa Mamboya, and the Planning and Finance Minister Ambassador Mohamed Ramia Abdiwawa thanked the President for working hard to develop the airport.

Ms Sira said the airport project has been implemented by Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) - a Chinese construction and engineering firm, asking Zanzibaris to celebrate the remarkable success.

Local project Manager Mr Yasser D'costa informed the Journalists that the terminal III have waiting before boarding lounge, and 27 airline counters for serving passengers, and the immigration counter.