Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Refutes Rumours of 5th Marriage to Halima Yusuf

28 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Khadijat Kuburat Lawal

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a claim making the rounds that he's about to get married for the fifth time; describing Halima Yusuf, 'the said bride' who has been cited, as a "dear friend and confidante".

The former aviation minister took to Instagram handle to say wild speculations on social media that he's planning to get married again are false.

"Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem."

Fani-Kayode described Halima as a source of immense comfort to him

"She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her."

He appealed to those circulating the news to desist from such act.

"I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so."

View this post on Instagram

There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false. Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem. She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her. I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.

A post shared by Femi Fani-Kayode (Sadauki) (@real_ffk) on Sep 28, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

However, Fani-Kayode and Halima have been seen in pictures with the caption 'Halima Hatun!' posted by Fani-Kayode on his Instagram handle.

Halima and Fani-Kayode also appeared in a photo with the caption "Halima × 2. Thanks for a wonderful time and a great visit. Blessings!", posted by Fani-Kayode five days ago to the time of filling this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.