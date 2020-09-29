Nigeria: Fani-Kayode Refutes Rumours of 5th Marriage to Halima Yusuf

Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a claim making the rounds that he's about to get married for the fifth time; describing Halima Yusuf, 'the said bride' who has been cited, as a "dear friend and confidante".

The former aviation minister took to Instagram handle to say wild speculations on social media that he's planning to get married again are false.

"Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem."

Fani-Kayode described Halima as a source of immense comfort to him

"She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her."

He appealed to those circulating the news to desist from such act.

"I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so."

There have been wild speculations in the social media that I am planning to get married again. This is false. Miss Halima Yusuf, who has been cited as my fiancee, is simply a dear friend and confidante who I have the utmost respect for and who I hold in high esteem. She, together with others, has been a source of immense comfort for me and mine at this time and for this I am eternally grateful to her. I appeal to all those peddling the falsehood that we are about to get married to please desist from doing so.

However, Fani-Kayode and Halima have been seen in pictures with the caption 'Halima Hatun!' posted by Fani-Kayode on his Instagram handle.

Halima and Fani-Kayode also appeared in a photo with the caption "Halima × 2. Thanks for a wonderful time and a great visit. Blessings!", posted by Fani-Kayode five days ago to the time of filling this report.