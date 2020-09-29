Nigeria: Baga Ambush - Zulum Meets Families of Slain Policemen, Civilian JTF

Maiduguri — Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum on Monday met families of policemen and Civilian JTF volunteers ambushed on Friday while on their way to Baga as security backup.

Zulum was at headquarters of Borno State police in Maiduguri where the bereaved families gathered to receive him.

"I am purposely here to sympathise and condole with you our brothers and sisters the families of our deceased policemen. It is very unfortunate that the incident happened.

"May Almighty God in his infinite mercy forgive and reward them for their sacrifices and may He grant you the strength to bear the fortitude of this huge loss that is for all of us," Zulum said.

"It is so sad, looking at what happened. It is quite unfortunate and i am pained by that incident.

"However, those men died as heroes, as patriots and as people that have brought honour to their families even though we never wished that it happened," Zulum said.

Governor Zulum did announce the Borno state government was going to offer support to families of bereaved.

"Government will not publicly announce the nature of support to so that it does not appear as if the support equaled the values of the lives of those killed," he said.

"The education of their children is very important in addition to the support for their means of livelihood. I want to once again sympathize with the families on behalf of the grateful people of Borno State.

"I condole with the Borno state police command, the CP, the Inspector General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force and entire Nigerians over the sad moment" Zulum said.

Visiting injured personnel in hospital

Governor Zulum was also at the state specialist hospital in Maiduguri to console those injured from the Baga ambush. They consisted of policemen and volunteers in the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Conducting the Governor round, medical director of the hospital, Dr. Laraba Bello, explained that eight injured persons were brought to the hospital on Sunday, comprising a policeman and seven CJTF members.

Five have been treated and discharged while remaining three are responding to treatment for gunshot injuries.