Cameroon: Evolution of Covid-19 - Adamawa Urged to Respect Barrier Measures

The appeal was made during the daily press briefing on the management of the pandemic in the country yesterday, September 27, 2020.

A special plea has been addressed to the people of the Adamawa Region to scrupulously respect the barrier measures put in place by the government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. The appeal was made by the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Linda Esso, yesterday September 27, 2020. She was speaking during the daily press briefing on the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Dr Esso lamented that just like in other regions; the Adamawa Region in particular is experiencing a relaxation in compliance with measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. "In markets, mosques, churches and other public places, physical distancing, hand washing and the systematic wearing of protective masks are no longer respected", the Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health underlined.

Dr Linda Esso further told pressmen that the city of Ngaoundéré is considered the epicentre of the disease in the Adamawa Region with 309 confirmed cases out of the 381 recorded in the region. Overall, 218 people were cured and unfortunately 13 people died, bringing the fatality rate at 3.4 per cent. As the government enters the eighth month of its response plan against Covid-19, Dr Esso is inviting everyone to question his/her relationship with the health security instructions issued by the Government and WHO. She said public awareness operations will continue to call on the population to observe basic hygiene rules for some, and for others, to return to barrier measures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Cameroon By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Given the imminent start of the academic year, the elections of Regional Councillors; also given the importance of the social interactions inherent in the geographical situation of the Adamawa Region, the West and the North-West and of neighbouring Nigeria, epidemiological surveillance will henceforth be maintained at its highest level. Massive screening caravans are being multiplied all over the country. This is to screen the greatest number of people and take charge of confirmed cases early, she explained.

It was also recalled that since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country, the Government has not ceased to develop, multiply and adjust strategies to achieve better results in the fight against the Coronavirus. Various technical and financial partners have contributed more to achieving and maintaining a remarkable level of performance with satisfactory data bringing the number of confirmed cases to 20,712 as of September 23, 2020 for 19,440 treated cases and 418 deaths.