Cameroon: Event Management - Sports Ministry Receives High Technology Equipment

It was a special day at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex in Warda on Friday, September 25, 2020. The event was the official presentation of was the venue of the event equipment acquired by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

Speaking at the occasion the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said the acquisition of equipment was a joint effort of the Ministries of Economy and Planning and Regional Development to facilitate the organisation and production of major national and international events. He said the equipment will help improve significantly and sustainably Cameroon's technical and technological capacities as organisation of major events is concerned. He said the equipment will be necessary and indispensable in the organisation of the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN) and the Total Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) notably the opening and closing ceremony, permanent animation and mobilisation in the different competition sites or fan zones and cultural displays, among others.

Minister Mouelle Kombi said the equipment donated by the Head of State Paul Biya, is necessary for the organisation of major national and international events. He used the occasion to thank all those who contributed to the success of the equipment. Mouelle Kombi stressed that the equipment is a state property and will be will be used in the organisation and animation of diverse ceremonies, concerts and events under strict conditions. The 80 tons of equipment comprises sound and lighting equipment, which will be used for major events. The equipment of which the cost has not been revealed will equally be used for extra sports activities like fan zones, cultural activities and other ceremonies.