Cameroon: Canadian, U.S. - Diplomats Disclose Deepening Cooperation

The Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella in separate audiences discussed with High Commissioner of Canada and Chargé d'Affaire a.i of the United States of America.

Cameroon's Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella had a busy Friday, September 25, 2020 as besides other activities, he granted two separate audiences to the High Commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, Richard Bale and the Chargé d'Affaires a.i at the United States of America Embassy in Yaounde, Vernelle Trim Fritz Patrick.

High Commissioner, Richard Bale disclosed to the press that, "we reviewed the state of our cooperation. I explained to the Minister that Canada has recently provided FCFA 20 million as emergency humanitarian assistance for the floods in the Far North Region." He said they further spoke about the potential in the education sector. "Canada is organising a virtual education salon, one in October 2020 for Anglophones and one in November 2020 for Francophones 2020. About 2,000 Cameroonian students currently studying in Canada when they return to Cameroon will come with the much needed skills to contribute to the Cameroonian economy development., Richard Bale disclosed. He further assured that even during the current COVID-19 period, Canada hopes to continue facilitating Cameroonian students in their studies in Canada. "I also shared with the Minister that the government of Canada has recently made a new investment of 2.5 million Canadian Dollars in the network of African Institute for Mathematical Sciences institutions which are present in five African countries and Cameroon's branch in based in Limbe. The new investment, he said will strengthen Africa's and Cameroon's capacity in the areas of Mathematics, Science and Technology. In conclusion, he said, "We agreed that there remains a lot to be done."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Cameroon Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Chargé d'Affaires at the United States of America's Embassy in Yaounde, Vernelle Trim Fritz Patrick came to assure to the Minister of External Relations that while waiting for the appointment of the new US Ambassador to Cameroon, bilateral cooperation has to continue. Talking to the press after the audience, she said they discussed about deepening of relations between the United States and Cameroon. She said the embassy is opened despite the Coronavirus crisis. "I came here today to discuss about a range of topics with the focus of continuing with the relationships between the United States and Cameroon," she said. As an example, she cited strong health and security cooperation and humanitarian assistance. The Chargé d'Affaires disclosed that just a few days ago, the embassy worked with the Ministry of Public Health, especially the Centre of Diseases Control (CDC) to ensure that the fifth blood laboratory in Cameroon was certified. Cameroon is the only country in Central Africa