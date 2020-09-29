Cameroon: Day of the Elderly - Their Health Needs On the Spotlight

The 30th edition of the day was launched last Friday in Yaounde with focus on the older persons and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Social Affairs, Pauline Irene Nguene has called on the population to change their negative perception towards the elderly persons and look at ways to improve the care given to these seniors in the context of Covid-19. She was speaking last Friday, September 25, at the locality of the Sisters of Charity of Simbock, Yaounde, while launching the 30th edition of the International Day of Older Persons. The day will be commemorated on October 1st under the theme; "Pandemics: Do They Change How We Address Age and Ageing?"

Minister Pauline Irene Nguene said the theme of celebration is timely especially as the Covid-19 pandemic has caused fear and suffering to many older persons. Added to other immediate health challenges, the Minister noted that the pandemic exposes older persons to acute risk and poverty, discrimination and isolation. The situation is more severe in developing countries. As such, the Minister of Social Affairs reiterated that the theme of the celebration is an appeal to policy makers to propose new ways to tackle the problem of age and ageing, as well as other crisis that can affect their wellbeing.

The Minister of Social Affairs said this year's celebration is an opportunity for Cameroon to reflect on the situation of the elderly and to assess the actions of the Government in terms of care for this social category. That is why the 30th edition of the Day of the Elderly will focus on sensitising the population on the specific health needs of older persons, their contributions in their health matters and the functioning of the society in which they live. It is also an occasion to reduce the health disparities between older persons in the developed countries and those in developing countries in order not to leave anyone behind as clearly indicated in the development policy of the country. More particularly, to improve the understanding of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on older persons and its impact on policy, planning and health care attitudes.

Activities during the week will focus on rapid screening campaign of Covid-19 of about 2000 older persons in the Centre Region, sensitisation on the appropriate nutrition of elderly people in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the donation of gifts to several structures that take care of elderly persons. The launching event culminated with the donation of gifts to over 10 structures that care for elderly.