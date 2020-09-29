Kenyan Prodigy Keen to Leave a Mark in U.S.

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno was part of Union Omaha's match day squad as the team lost 1-0 to Richmond Kickers in an United Soccer League (USL) One match played on Sunday evening at the Werner Park.

Otieno however did not feature in the game despite making the squad. He is eager to get started and help the team do better.

"It is my first time in the United States and I am so far enjoying my time at Union Omaha. I can tell I will have a good time at the club," said Otieno, a Kenya Under-23 international.

Despite signing for the club in January, Otieno only travelled last week to officially join the club and he says it is a dream come true.

"It has been a long time but to finally join Union Omaha is amazing and honestly speaking, a dream come true for me. I met and trained with my new teammates and I have enjoyed every moment so far. We used to video call with officials and teammates but finally I met them and its and absolute pleasure.

"I am happy at Union Omaha and as usual I am here to give my best - I do that everywhere I go and I just cant wait to officially start playing for this great club. I am here to win every single game I play, every tournament and league we are in," he added.

Union Omaha, ranked fourth in United States' second tier with 16 points from 11 matches, will next travel to Miami to face Inter Miami II on Thursday.

Otieno, 21, is primarily a defensive midfielder who is considered as a bright prospect for Harambee Stars. He moved to record Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia mid-2019 from South Nyanza-based Sony Sugar FC.