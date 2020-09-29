Cameroon: 2020-2021 Season - Imminent Return of Competition

The General Assembly of FECAFOOT took place in Yaounde on Friday, September 25, 2020.

2020.

The return of football activities in the country is a major preoccupation of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT). The revelation was made by the President of FECAFOOT, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, during a press briefing at the end of the Ordinary General Assembly of the institution on Friday, September 26, 2020 in Yaounde.

Speaking at the opening, Seidou Mbombo Njoya said the Cameroonian people are highly waiting for the kick off of the new season. As a result football officials are working tirelessly to ensure a smooth resumption.

The general assembly held on the heels of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT that lasted for two days. During the General Assembly the members examined key issues such as the state of preparedness for the 2020-2021 season, the situation of the Cameroon Professional Football League, (LFPC) among others. At the end of the deliberations, the general assembly unanimously elected François Kouedem member of the Executive Committee of FECAFOOT for the West Region in replacement of Wembe Samuel who died recently.

Infrastructure

Concerning the renovation of the FECAFOOT Training Centre in Odza, he said a meeting between FECAFOOT officials and FIFA will take place on September 28. It is at the end of that meeting that the date for the kick off of works will be known. He used the occasion to announce that the Confederation of African Football has handed over the management of the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo to FECAFOOT. Seidou Mbombo Njoya said the concession is coming at a time when rehabilitation works for the FECAFOOT Technical Centre in Odza will begin and as such will not be operational. He assured that the CAF Excellence Centre in Mbankomo will be used for activities of FECAFOOT and will help regulate lodging costs and also bring additional revenue.

Cameroon Professional Football League

Concerning the Professional Football League, the members accepted the sentence of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (TAS) on the case between the LFPC and FECAFOOT of September 14, 2020. According to resolution 13 the members exceptionally approved in derogation the occupation of the post of president of the LFPC by General Pierre Semengue until the end of his mandate in June 2021.

The members approved the powers given to the President of FECAFOOT to appoint the secretary general of the LFPC in 72 hours from the holding of the present session.

The President of the LFPC will convoke an elective general assembly in 30 days in collaboration with FECAFOOT in view of replacing the remaining mandate of members of the LFPC who lost their quality.

The questioning of all or part of the resolutions taken by the general assembly or the Executive Committee will constitute a violation of the accord between FECAFOOT and the LFPC and gives mandate to the Executive Committee to draw all the consequences.

The general assembly approved the recommendations of the Ad Hoc Committee surrounding professional football. The general assembly gave the president of FECAFOOT the task of ensuring the completion of construction works of the FECAFOOT headquarters in the Warda neighbourhood.