Kenya: KMSF Targets Three More Events to Make Virus-Ravaged Season Valid

After seven months of no action due to coronavirus pandemic, several disciplines of motorsport are expected to resume action next month after the recent announcement by the government to open sporting activities.

Finally sports is back in the country but under strict guidelines.

The Kenya Motor Sport Federation (KMSF), the National Motor Sports Governing Body, is targeting three events between now and December for the 2020 drivers' championship to count. The Guru Nanak and Nyahururu rallies were the only events held before all sporting events were suspended by the government after Kenya recorded the first Covid-19 case in March. Kenya is required to use the KNRC to help volunteer officials understand the current WRC international regulations in readiness for the 2021 World Rally Championship Safari whose date will be announced by the International Motorsport Federation (FIA) later this year. Jim Kahumbura has been appointed as the chairman of Kenya Motor Sports Federation (KMSF) task force to prepare for the resumption of motorsport.

The members of the committee are: Jim Kahumbura (Motorsport Council chairman), Gurvir Bhabra (Rallies Commission), Norris Ongalo (Safety Commission), David Karuri (Medical Commission), Falgun Bhojak (Autocross Commission), Maina Muturi (Karting Commission) and Chris Eden (Raid Commission).

The KNRC is composed of eight rounds of which at least five must be held in a worst-case scenario to determine the drivers' titles in various classes of competitions for the season.

The Mini Classic Rally, that was to be run by the East African Classic Safari Rally in December, will not take place due to Covid-19. Pipe Renu, the General Manager of the EASCR said the situation is not very clear with the current guidelines so it is impossible to think of running an event in December. The 10th edition of the main East African Safari Classic Rally will be run next year.

The work of a Turbo Restrictor in a rally car: A turbo restrictor is essentially a tube fitted directly on the turbocharger's air intake. The main purpose of the hose is to reduce the turbine's air intake flow and, consequently, its output.

The internal diameter of the restrictor (32mm) is under the supervision of the FIA Rules and managed by all motor sport bodies of the world. It's effect is mostly noticed in high-powered engines with 5,000 or plus Raves Per Minute (RPM). Though all sorts of modifications are allowed on rally cars participating in the local Kenya National Rally Championship circus, it is compulsory that the power of the turbo be restricted to 33mm, thus only able to produce a maximum of 300 break horse power (bhp) regardless of the size of the engine or its power output.

Did you know that...

Safety is paramount in the sport of rallying. There are five different safety cars that are deployed during the competition. There are 000 or Triple Zero Car, which leaves 30-40 minutes before the first car departs.

The Safety Delegate leaves 20-40 minutes before the start, 00 or Double Zero Car at 10-20 minutes before and the last Safety car is the 0/Zero Car.