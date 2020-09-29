Kenya: Itsekiri Leads Speedy Nigerians Into Nairobi for Kip Keino Classic

Nigeria's men's 100m and 200m champion, Usheoritse Itsekiri, will be among the first of the four Nigerian internationals to arrive for the Kip Keino Classic planned for Saturday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Itsekiri, who is currently ranked 39th by World Athletics in the men's 100m and number six in Africa, will arrive aboard Kenya Airways flight Wednesday.

Itsekiri, handled by Olympian Endurance Ojokolo in Sapele, Nigeria, is one of seven Nigerian athletes, who have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics which were moved to next year.

Itsekiri stormed the Olympics when he glided to an exciting personal best of 10.02 seconds when claiming bronze in 100m during the 2019 African Games in Rabat.

The 22-year-old, who also helped Nigeria to silver in the 4x100m at the African Games, will compete in 200m.

Itsekiri'd compatriots Joy Udo-Gabriel, Jerry Jakpa and Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli, will arrive on Friday morning at 1am from Lagos via Addis Ababa.

Blessing Okagbare

Udo-Gabriel is Nigeria's 2019 national 100m champion.

Udo-Gabriel represented Nigeria at the 2019 World Relays in Japan, but her team failed to reach the women's 4x 100m relay final.

Udo-Gabriel teamed up with Mercy Ntia-Obong, Jasper Bukola Adekunle and Blessing Okagbare to hand Nigeria victory in 4x100m at the 2019 African Games, but settled fourth in 100m at the same Games.

The 21-year-old Udo-Gabriel made her World Championships debut at Doha 2019 in the 4x100m, sealing her meteoric rise from the fastest schoolgirl in Lagos.

Jakpa, who is Nigeria's 2019 National 200m silver medallist, made his international debut at the 2018 African Senior Championships in Asaba, where he dipped under 21seconds for the first time, running a then Personal Best of 20.87 seconds to reach the semifinals.

Jakpa made his second appearance for Nigeria at the 2019 World Relays in Japan, where he was a part of the quartet that raced to a National Record of 1:22.08 in the men's 4x200m in the semifinals. They would be disqualified in the finals for lane infringement.

Ojeli is Nigeria's 400m champion. He made his debut at the 2019 Cameroon Grand Prix where he helped Nigeria to a 4x400m win, before going on to win 4x400m bronze at the 2019 African Games.

Kip Keino Classic is the last of the seven gold label events in the World Athletics Continental Tour, which has also attracted among other four world champions.

Ethiopia's Edris Muktar is among four world champions.

World champions Hellen Obiri (5,000m), Timothy Cheruiyot (1,500m) and Conseslus Kipruto (3,000m steeplechase) hope to cash on local advantage to prevail in this World Athletics Continental Tour event.

Muktar, who retained his 5,000m world title in Doha last year, will lead a strong Ethiopian assault in the 5,000m in the Nairobi meet that has attracted 120 athletes from 30 nationalities.