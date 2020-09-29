Kenya: Windstorm Destroys 168-Capacity Dorm at Siaya's Sirembe Secondary School

29 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Property worth 1.1 million shillings was destroyed at Sirembe Mixed Secondary School in Gem sub-county on Monday evening after a dormitory was damaged by a windstorm.

According to the School Principal Henry Oyuga Ayiro, the windstorm was accompanied heavy rains that have been experienced in the region recently.

He stated that the entire iron shoot roof of the 168-capacity girls' dormitory was blown off and its iron sheet walls damaged.

The windstorm also fell several indigenous trees within the school compound.

Oyuga told news reporters the school administration did not manage to salvage anything that had been kept in the dormitory including beddings and stationary.

Oyuga pleaded with the government through the Ministry of Education and the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to come to their aid so that they can put up new structures ahead of school reopening.

The heavy rains also left a trail of destruction in Kisumu where the strong winds fell power lines leading to a power outage in most parts of the lakeside city.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.