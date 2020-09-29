Kenya: Windstorm Destroys 168-Capacity Dorm at Siaya's Sirembe Secondary School

Kisumu — Property worth 1.1 million shillings was destroyed at Sirembe Mixed Secondary School in Gem sub-county on Monday evening after a dormitory was damaged by a windstorm.

According to the School Principal Henry Oyuga Ayiro, the windstorm was accompanied heavy rains that have been experienced in the region recently.

He stated that the entire iron shoot roof of the 168-capacity girls' dormitory was blown off and its iron sheet walls damaged.

The windstorm also fell several indigenous trees within the school compound.

Oyuga told news reporters the school administration did not manage to salvage anything that had been kept in the dormitory including beddings and stationary.

Oyuga pleaded with the government through the Ministry of Education and the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) to come to their aid so that they can put up new structures ahead of school reopening.

The heavy rains also left a trail of destruction in Kisumu where the strong winds fell power lines leading to a power outage in most parts of the lakeside city.