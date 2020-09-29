Malawi/South Africa: Celtic Clarifies - Maduka Is Permanent Head Coach

29 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

South African Premier Soccer League side Blomfontein Celtic has clarified the position of the Malawian tactician John Maduka, saying he was appointed head coach for the club on permanent basis and not temporary as was perceived.

The club's spokesperson Sello Nduna said they " never mentioned the words ' interim' and 'caretaker'", saying Maduka is the head coach.

Nduna was quoted in Soccer Laduma as having said that the 49-year-old Malawian coach's was "promoted" to be the head coach of Celtic , "not not a caretaker basis."

Maduka guided Blomfontein Celtin to a top eight finish in the Premier Soccer League and also led the team to the finals of the Nedbank Cup.

He took over the reigns at Celtic in July following the resignation of Lehlohonolo Seema , who is now at Chippa United.

