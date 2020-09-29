Ghana: HAG Outlines Vision for Development of Handball

28 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) is set to embark on a series of capacity programmes in pursuant of the Association's development and promotional agenda.

Among them is the enrollment of four referees on special courses as well as a seminar for 10 selected journalists in the country.

Technical Director of HAG, disclosed to the Times Sports over the weekend that the move followed discussions with the meeting of federations with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS) and the National Sports Authority (NSA) restrictions on contact sports was lifted.

He said the media seminar to be held via zoom will be attended by selected media persons including Messrs John Vigah, Andrew Nortey and Jemima Kuatsinu from the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers and Beatrice Laryea and Kweku Zurek from the Graphic Communications Group Limited.

The rest are Metro TV's Prince Annan, Theophilus Sampah of GTV Sports, Victoria Kwofie, Immortal Acheampong of Asempa FM and Nicholas Akussah from Amanie FM.

The two-day seminar to be held from tomorrow, he explained, is to equip the media on the rules that govern the sport as Ghana begins the build up towards upcoming championships including the 2023 Africa Games.

According to Mr Bankole, HAG has lined up other major middle to long term programmes to build a formidable national team, to participate in upcoming international championships, including the 2023 Africa Games.

Others include courses for referees and table officials and an International Coaching Course for handball officials in schools which is an I.H.F Level D Course.

HAG has also instituted the Saka Acquaye Memorial Tournament to honour the memory of the late handball enthusiast.

He said with the help of the YEA package, the youth team will start a non-residential training very soon in preparation towards an international assignment.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

