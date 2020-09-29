Ghana: Gh¢10 Million Sports Complex for Kenyasi

Kenyasi — An ultra-modern GH¢10 million sports complex is being constructed at Kenyasi in the Asutifi North District to promote sports development in the area.

Funded by the Minerals Commission, the project includes football pitch (Astro Turf), athletics (Tartan) tracks, VIP stand, press stand, a 500 capacity stand for spectators, changing rooms, toilet facilities, a car park, paved areas and walkways.

Scheduled for completion within six months, the facility would serve the people of Ntotoroso, Kenyasi No. 1 and Kenyasi No. 2 communities, all within the district.

At a brief sod-cutting ceremony on September 25, Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Sampson Kwaku Boafo, said that, when completed, the complex would address the sporting needs of the youth and keep them properly engaged in recreational and productive sports.

He commended the Paramount Chiefs in the three traditional areas for their support and co-operation as well as the release of 100 acres of land for the project.

He reiterated government's commitment to use mineral resources to develop mining areas and ensure improved lives for residents of such communities.

Addae Antwi Boasiako, Chief Executive of the Commission, said his outfit has instituted a maintenance system together with the District Assembly to ensure that the facility remains in good shape.

The Commission, he said, was collaborating with Newmont Ghana to undertake similar developmental projects including roads.

The District Chief Executive of Asutifi North, Anthony Mensah, said the facility was needed to help talented youth in sports to hone their talent as well as serve as an avenue for business creation.

Nana Osei Kofi Abiri II, Chief of Ahafo Kenyasi No. 1, on behalf of the other chiefs, thanked government for the project and pledged to work with the Assembly to put into good use.

General Manager of Newmont Ahafo Mine, Okyere Ntrama called on the Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation to allocate portion of their sport fund to support sporting initiatives that would ensure that the people make use of the facility.