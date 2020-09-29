Ghana: 2 Mobile Phone Thieves in Trouble

Two persons have been arrested by the police for allegedly stealing an iphone 11 Pro mobile phone at Tema Community 20 last Thursday.

They are Charles Kofi Ntiyw, 36, and Richard Ofori Amoako, 31.

The Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra.

She said the suspects stole the mobile phone from a lady who was travelling on the same taxi with them from Tema to Accra.

Narrating the facts, DSP Tenge said that the complainant sat on the back seat where the suspects also sat.

She said when the lady was about to get off the taxi, she could not open the door and that Amoako who offered to help the lady, stole the mobile phone from the lady's handbag.

DSP Tenge said a few moments after the lady got down the taxi, she could not find her mobile phone but before she raised the alarm, the taxi had sped off.

She said passers-by gave the taxi a hot chase, caught up with the driver, arrested the suspects and handed them to the police.

DSP Tenge said the police are conducting investigations into the matter.