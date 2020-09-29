Gambia: Vice President Isatou Touray Says Government is Committed to Constitutional Reform

28 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Gambia Vice President Dr Isatou Touray said Thursday that the Barrow led administration is committed to constitutional reform.

She made the statement in reaction to Halifa Sallah's question on whether the Government is still committed to the Constitutional Review Process and whether they will go back to Parliament to deal with this fundamental issue.

Vice President Touray said: "I guess you all know that this Government had put up a reform agenda. An agenda that has put in place a trajectory of actions to be done and issues to be taking place - you have the TRRC, you have the CRC, you have the constitutional review and so on. Everything that was supposed to be done in terms of following the plan, I think is followed until the day you received the constitution here [at the National Assembly]. It went through all the due diligence. It went through all the processes. I think if people are following what is happening right across the day we committed ourselves to do those reforms and following the progresses that has been going on. It has been done. The Government is 100% committed. It had done what it was supposed to do and it was brought here. So I don't think there is any question of whether it is committed or not as the evidence and what has been going on over the month - you know that. So it came to you and of course, as an Executive I will go back to His Excellency for us to reflect."

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.