Gambia: Vice President Isatou Touray Says Government is Committed to Constitutional Reform

Gambia Vice President Dr Isatou Touray said Thursday that the Barrow led administration is committed to constitutional reform.

She made the statement in reaction to Halifa Sallah's question on whether the Government is still committed to the Constitutional Review Process and whether they will go back to Parliament to deal with this fundamental issue.

Vice President Touray said: "I guess you all know that this Government had put up a reform agenda. An agenda that has put in place a trajectory of actions to be done and issues to be taking place - you have the TRRC, you have the CRC, you have the constitutional review and so on. Everything that was supposed to be done in terms of following the plan, I think is followed until the day you received the constitution here [at the National Assembly]. It went through all the due diligence. It went through all the processes. I think if people are following what is happening right across the day we committed ourselves to do those reforms and following the progresses that has been going on. It has been done. The Government is 100% committed. It had done what it was supposed to do and it was brought here. So I don't think there is any question of whether it is committed or not as the evidence and what has been going on over the month - you know that. So it came to you and of course, as an Executive I will go back to His Excellency for us to reflect."