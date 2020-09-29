Sudan: Law Students Help South Darfur Displaced With Legal Problems

Otash — South Darfur law students have carried out a 'law clinic' (an educational law programme) in Otash camp for the displaced in Nyala locality.

The two-day clinic was organised by the University of Nyala's Centre for Legal Studies and Human Rights, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

UNDP Country Director Rihab Hasan said that "the law clinic will spread knowledge and raise awareness about legal issues and procedures, so people can claim their rights".

She explained that the students were trained to carry out law clinics and to familiarise the displaced with legal issues. The training of the students included civil and criminal law, procedures during trials, and human rights, in particular those of women and children.

120 young students have been trained as paralegals (legal assistants), who can provide legal aid and spread the culture of law among the displaced. The students listened to the problems of the displaced and actively tried to solve their legal problems.

Yasin Hasan, Director of the Centre for Legal Studies and Human Rights at the University of Nyala, said that the Law Clinic programme will be implemented in five camps for the displaced in South Darfur. "Many people, in particular the youth born in the camps, have almost no knowledge of the law."

The students said after the law clinic that the insecurity in the camps is partly caused by the spread of weapons. They demanded a solution for this problem. They further appealed to the government, state institutions, and international organisations such as UNDP, to support and educate the displaced, and help the poor families in the camps to earn enough money to survive.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.