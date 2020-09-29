Sudan: Hamdouk - Outcome of NEC Contributes to Realization of Comprehensive Development

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the holding of the National Economic Conference as big achievement as its outcome will contribute to realization of the comprehensive development in the country.

Dr. Hamdouk who addressed the NEC final session, on Monday, at the Friendship Hall, considered it as an excellent democratic training, affirming that the NEC availed the opportunity for the dialogues and discussions on Sudan's economic future.

"The real challenge is to manage these economic differences in correct and civilized manner" Hamdouk said.

He commended the big job carried out by the sectorial workshops which resulted in introduction of 160 recommendations covering all the economic tracks, comprehensive reform and the sustainable economic development.

he Prime Minister announced that the NEC Preparatory Committee will turn into mechanism to follow up the implementation of the conference's recommendations.