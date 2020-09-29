Sudan: Hamdouk - Outcome of NEC Contributes to Realization of Comprehensive Development

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has described the holding of the National Economic Conference as big achievement as its outcome will contribute to realization of the comprehensive development in the country.

Dr. Hamdouk who addressed the NEC final session, on Monday, at the Friendship Hall, considered it as an excellent democratic training, affirming that the NEC availed the opportunity for the dialogues and discussions on Sudan's economic future.

"The real challenge is to manage these economic differences in correct and civilized manner" Hamdouk said.

He commended the big job carried out by the sectorial workshops which resulted in introduction of 160 recommendations covering all the economic tracks, comprehensive reform and the sustainable economic development.

he Prime Minister announced that the NEC Preparatory Committee will turn into mechanism to follow up the implementation of the conference's recommendations.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.