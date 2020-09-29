Sudan: China Provides Humanitarian Aid to Sudan

Khartoum — Chinese Government has decided to extend emergency humanitarian Aid to Sudan estimated of $300,000.

The Chinese ambassador to Sudan Ma Xinmin said in statement Monday, at The embassy premises in Khartoum on the occasion of celebrating 71st anniversary of the foundation of Peoples Republic of China that the Chinese government decided to provide $300,000 as an emergency humanitarian aid to Sudan.

The Prime Minister Abd Allah Hamdok's Senior Advisor Al-Sheik Khidr, on his part, , said "Sudan always appreciates the Chinese support to Sdan in international forums.

He pointd out that Sudan appreciates the valuable Chinese assistance for combating Coronavirus pandemic beside, the financial assistance it provides to containr floods that hit the Sudan recently.