Sudan: Armed Forces - Abdel-Wahid Movement Committed Aggression Against Armed Forces in Jabal Mara

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces said in a statement today that the movement of Abdel-Wahid Mohamed Nur committed aggression on a post of the Sudanese Armed Forces at Jabal Mara and that the Armed Forces confronted the attack daringly.

The statement said despite the cease-fire, to which the Armed Forces is committed, and the concrete move to peace in the country, a force belonging to Sudan Liberation Movement/Army- Abdel-Wahid Mohamed Nur attacked our troops at Baldong area in Jabal Mara, to which our forces stationed there confronted them daringly and repulsed the attack.

The statement added that the Armed Forces will continue protecting the territories of the homeland, completing the peace process and confronting whoever targets the security and safety of the country and its people.

