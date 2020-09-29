Sudan: TSC - No Change Has Occurred in Negotiating Delegation to Peace Talks

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) denied a report by Al Nawras news website it published on the 28th of current September under the headline of "government removes Hemetti and form new delegation for negotiations with Al Helo", saying that this report is totally untrue and that no change has occurred in the government negotiating delegation.

The website also said in the report that the military component had agreed on the issue of separation between religion and the state.

The Sovereignty Council explained that this issue has never been discussed in the meetings of the Higher Council for Peace and it is left for the institutions, pointing out that no change has occurred in the negotiating delegation of the government.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.