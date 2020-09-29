Sudan: TSC - No Change Has Occurred in Negotiating Delegation to Peace Talks

Khartoum — The Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) denied a report by Al Nawras news website it published on the 28th of current September under the headline of "government removes Hemetti and form new delegation for negotiations with Al Helo", saying that this report is totally untrue and that no change has occurred in the government negotiating delegation.

The website also said in the report that the military component had agreed on the issue of separation between religion and the state.

The Sovereignty Council explained that this issue has never been discussed in the meetings of the Higher Council for Peace and it is left for the institutions, pointing out that no change has occurred in the negotiating delegation of the government.