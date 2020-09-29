Sudan: SCP - Outcome of Economic Conference Constitutes Work Program for Transitional Period

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Central Committee of the Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) and leading figure in the Forces of Freedom and Change Siddiq Yousuf Ibrahim has stressed the importance of the work of specialized banks according to their respective specializations, whether agricultural, industrial, savings, or cooperative, a move which was presented in the recommendations of the paper on monetary and financing policy and management of the exchange rate and the balance of payments at the First National Economic Conference during its eighth session on its third day today at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum.

He pointed out in a statement to Sudan News Agency that the deterioration in banking policies has started since the 1970s due to the multiplicity of private banks, stressing the importance of implementing the outcome of the workshop, especially as it is the result of great and fruitful efforts to make the conference outcome and recommendations a work program and policies for the transitional period.

It is noteworthy that the conference is to conclude its activities today after it witnessed many working sessions, papers, discussions and fruitful interventions that lasted for three days.

