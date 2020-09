Al-Damazine — Representative of Blue Nile State (BNS) Governor Ishraf Hassan Khidr has affirmed that Juba peace agreement achieved unprecedented number of gains for the state comparable to Nivasha agreement 2005.

Khidr explained that the self-rule represented one of the demands of the inhabitants of the Blue Nile State.

Meanwhile Kidr hopes that SPLM-N,of Abdel-Aziz-Alhilo Wing and SLM of Abdel-Wahid Nur could join peace process. So that, he said, the year 2021 could be the year of peace