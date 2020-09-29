Somalia: Galmudug Leader Arrive in Central Town

Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kariye has reached the central town of Galkayo on Monday on a working visit, according to a statement by the state's presidency.

The regional leader accompanied by top officials in his administration will inspect the pass out of new troops trained at a camp in the south of the town in the coming days.

Galmudug, one of the newest Somali States has been in turmoil for years and divisions until the election of the current president, who once served as a Federal State minister.