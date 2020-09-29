Somalia: Somali PM Hosts International Community Representatives

After taking office on Sunday, the country's new PM Mohamed Hussein Roble has received on Monday a handful of foreign mission diplomats at the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

The UN envoy to Somalia, James Swan said he was honoured to have an introductory meeting with the country's new Prime Minister, along with other representatives of the international community, to discuss a partnership in achieving national priorities.

The PM is trying to burn the candle at both ends to implement the new election deal and realize Somalia's goal to hold timely, credible and peaceful polls next year.