The commander-in-chief of the Somali armed forces, General Odowa Yusuf Rage said Monday that the SNA soldiers have neutralized seven Al-Shabaab during an operation.

The state media, citing Rage reported that the latest crackdown saw the recapture of key areas in Lower Shabelle, a contested region that witnessed rising US military airstrikes.

Somali troops with the support of AU and US personnel are making gains against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants in several fronts in the southern region as the nation heads to polls.

Despite this, Al-Shabaab still a potent threat to the security and staging car bombs in the country, mainly in the seaside capital, Mogadishu, where the government is based.