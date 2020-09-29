Somalia: Officials Say Army Killed 7 Militants in Raid On Al-Shabaab

28 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The commander-in-chief of the Somali armed forces, General Odowa Yusuf Rage said Monday that the SNA soldiers have neutralized seven Al-Shabaab during an operation.

The state media, citing Rage reported that the latest crackdown saw the recapture of key areas in Lower Shabelle, a contested region that witnessed rising US military airstrikes.

Somali troops with the support of AU and US personnel are making gains against the Al-Qaeda-linked militants in several fronts in the southern region as the nation heads to polls.

Despite this, Al-Shabaab still a potent threat to the security and staging car bombs in the country, mainly in the seaside capital, Mogadishu, where the government is based.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.