Sudan: NEC Concludes Sessions, Issues Recommendations

28 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The First National Economic Conference, on Monday, chaired by the Chancellor of University of Khartoum, Dr. Fadwa Abdul Raman concluded sessions and issued its recommendations.

The Chairman of the Businessmen Association, the Representative of Families of the Martyrs, Hashem Mattar said the private sector will remain essential tributary the sustainable socio-economic development in the country, greeting all the Sudanese martyrs.

"The businessmen and the private sector will contribute to the realization of development and reactivation of the financial and monetary policies" He indicated.

He expressed support to the NEC recommendations.

