South Africa: 2021 Local Government Elections Likely to Go Ahead - and They Could Be the Most Contested Ever

28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

Over the last few weeks, members of the Electoral Commission of South Africa have been emerging to communicate the ongoing preparations for the 2021 local government elections. And while there have been calls for those polls to be merged with the 2024 national elections because of Covid-19, the IEC has made it clear that in its view that's a non-starter.

Local government elections will almost certainly be held in South Africa between 3 August and 3 November 2021 - despite appeals from both the EFF and the ANC for the polls to be postponed.

That has been the message from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in a series of engagements over September. The body has made it clear that its strong view is that next year's local government elections should go ahead as planned.

The idea of combining local, provincial and national elections and postponing the polls to 2024 was mooted during lockdown by political parties and has not yet been decisively dealt with. The IEC has stressed that the decision is not its to make, but has voiced a preference on the matter.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo told a recent webinar organised by the University of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.