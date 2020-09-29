South Africa: 2021 Local Government Elections Likely to Go Ahead - and They Could Be the Most Contested Ever

analysis

Over the last few weeks, members of the Electoral Commission of South Africa have been emerging to communicate the ongoing preparations for the 2021 local government elections. And while there have been calls for those polls to be merged with the 2024 national elections because of Covid-19, the IEC has made it clear that in its view that's a non-starter.

Local government elections will almost certainly be held in South Africa between 3 August and 3 November 2021 - despite appeals from both the EFF and the ANC for the polls to be postponed.

That has been the message from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in a series of engagements over September. The body has made it clear that its strong view is that next year's local government elections should go ahead as planned.

The idea of combining local, provincial and national elections and postponing the polls to 2024 was mooted during lockdown by political parties and has not yet been decisively dealt with. The IEC has stressed that the decision is not its to make, but has voiced a preference on the matter.

IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo told a recent webinar organised by the University of the...