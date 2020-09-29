South Africa: How Covid-19 Restrictions Forced Marie Stopes to Facilitate Abortions Telephonically

analysis

Covid-19 forced many people's jobs online - even for doctors who provide abortions. Read what Marie Stopes learnt when they helped nearly 50 patients terminate pregnancies over the phone.

It was the beginning of April when we received our first call.

South Africa was just about two or so weeks into a hard lockdown as the government tried to curb the spread of the coronavirus gripping the globe. No one could leave their homes unless they needed to buy groceries or go to the doctor.

Thandi - a university student - was eight weeks pregnant. She needed to have an abortion. But the lockdown meant that she had to return home from varsity. Both her parents were around and she felt uncomfortable about telling them her plans.

As her pregnancy progressed, the young student was getting anxious: How would she leave the house? Where would she say she was going?

That's when she called Marie Stopes South Africa, where I'm the director of clinical services and a medical doctor. "Don't worry," I told the panicked student on the telephone. "The package will be delivered to your doorstep. You should receive it in three to four days."

Covid-19 made clinics rethink...