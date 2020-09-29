Africa: Finance Minister Samuel Tweah to Receive African Business Leadership Award

Monrovia — Finance and Economic Planning Minister Samuel Tweah will be among leading African and United States policy and business leaders showcasing this year's African Leadership Magazine's 5th US - Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020.

According to the magazine, the program is a virtual meeting taking place from September 29th - 30th 2020, with the theme set as 'US Africa Relations - A necessary Realignment'.

In addition to Minister Tweah, the ceremony will feature Swaziland's Prime Minister (Eswatini) HE Rt. Hon. Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini; Sierra Leone's former President Ernest Bai Koroma and first US AFRICOM Commander, General William Kip Ward. Also confirmed to speak and participate at the forum are Ahmed Shide, Ethiopian Minister of Finance; Dr Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana; HE Lee Kinyanju, Kenyan Governor of Nakuru; and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of NNPC, among others.

As Africa braces itself for what some expect to be an arduous recovery from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the continent would need its partners more than ever before. Though the United States of America has been a longstanding traditional partner, pundits have argued that the US hasn't engaged adequately and correctly on the continent of Africa, which has created room for other interests gaining a stronger foothold. However, based on United States (US) Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's statement when he said, "no country will rival what the US is doing". In terms of supporting the fight against Covid-19 in Africa, it is hoped that a realignment would be necessary for the coming months, irrespective of who wins the forth-coming US presidential elections.

The 5th US Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020 is, therefore, expected to bring together policymakers, private sector leaders, Industry Titans, civil society leaders, and all stakeholders in the US-Africa ecosystem during this 2-day forum to contribute to shaping a new future for our common good. Other discussants and honorees at the forum shall include Dr Patrick J. Schena Professor of International Business, at the Fletcher School, Tufts University USA; Hon. Billy Mitchell (GA) President-Elect, National Black Caucus of State Legislators, USA; Mrs Rawya Mansour, Chairperson RAMSCO Group Egypt; Olugbenga Agboola, CEO Flutterwave; Segun Ogunsanya, CEO Airtel Nigeria and Raghav Prasad, President Mastercard Africa, among others.

Key highlights of the forum shall include keynotes, plenary and breakout sessions; industry Roundtables and Thematic Presentations on investment promotions, Defence and security cooperation; and Youth jobs creation. The forum shall also highlight the 2020 edition of the African Business Leadership Awards presentation ceremonies - a prestigious recognition ceremony to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's business landscape and its private sector, across various categories.

This year's award winners were unveiled by the Chairman and Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, Dr Ken Giami, at the UK Head Office of the group after the editorial board reviewed votes and submissions from the magazine's over one million subscribers and online followers.

Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of the African Leadership Magazine, while unveiling the nominees at the group's corporate head office in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, noted that "Our nominees for the African Business Leadership Awards 2020 have truly distinguished themselves in their various industries and sectors for the common good of all Africans, amidst the global disruption of economic activities. I specially commend everyone one of them".

Dr. Giami maintained: "Africa depends on businesses and its leaders for sustenance, jobs and wealth creation." Continuing he stated that, "at this time when there are widespread disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the role and place of the business community to not only serve their clients, but become strong positive references for society on how to thrive amidst uncertainties, and inspire hope in people's ability to aspire to solve more of the problems facing the African people today, is more important than ever. Our winners and all the nominees truly deserve to be recognized for the outstanding work they have done over the last year, and they continue to do for the development of our continent".

The award recognizes the exceptional business leader whose vision, innovations and management abilities have helped steer his company successfully in both his home country and in the global marketplace, driving growth, and providing leadership in Africa's COVID-19 response to date.

All winners of the 2020 awards shall be presented with an award trophy and formally decorated with the instruments of the honor at the 5th US - Africa Investment Forum & Policy Dialogue 2020 (virtual), scheduled to hold (Via Zoom) from September 29th - 30th, 2020.

The African Business Leadership Awards is a prestigious recognition event to reward exceptional corporate practices and outstanding achievers in Africa's business landscape and its private sector. The awards is in keeping with the African Leadership Magazine's tradition of presenting the sides of the continent's businesses and leaders, which hardly finds placement on global media platforms - celebrating exemplary business leaderships on the continent. The 2020 edition especially recognizes business leaders, visionaries and innovators that continue to shape African economies; and drive today's leading businesses that are making outstanding contributions to Africa's economic development and post-COVID response and recovery, using business as a force for good, through their CSR and community development activities.

The awards presentation is being held on Day 2 of the forum, being 30 September 2020 from 4.30 pm to 6.00 pm Central African Time.

Should your friends and well-wishers be interested in participating in the event, they can register at the link below