Liberia's Consulate in Mexico Shuts Down Website

28 September 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Lennart Dodoo

Monrovia — The Liberian Consulate in Mexico has taken down its website barely 48 hours after eyebrows were raised on how Mr. Akintunde Ojo, a Nigerian alleged to be a drug dealer obtained his Liberian diplomatic passport and got his assignment as Liberia's Honorary Consul General to Mexico.

Mr. Ojo's only internet presence was the Liberian Consulate in Mexico's website https://www.lbrmex-hcg.com/

FrontPageAfrica has not been able to independently verify Mr. Ojo's involvement with drugs and could not obtain any information on the internet that links him to any involvement in drug or crime.

Henry Costa during his live session on Facebook over the weekend that Mr. Ojo, having been denied a diplomatic passport during the regime of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in 2014 return to Liberia and defied the system under the current regime, attained a diplomatic passport and was posted to Mexico as Liberia's Honorary Consulate General.

Liberia's Minister of Information, Lenn Eugene Nagbe, told FrontPageAfrica on Sunday that the Liberian government acted prudently and legally in the appointment of Mr. Akintunde Ojo as the country's Honorary Consulate General to Mexico.

Mr. Nagbe's further told FrontPageAfrica said with the internationally accepted practice, the host governments transmit an exequatur through a diplomatic note to the Government of Liberia to allow an Honorary Counsel to serve in said country.

