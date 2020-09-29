Morocco: Moroccan Sahara - Spanish PM Reiterates Call to Achieve Compromise-Based Political Solution

25 September 2020
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

New York (United Nations) — Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, on Friday reiterated before the UN General Assembly Spain's call for a political solution based on compromise to the Moroccan Sahara issue in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

"We must find a just lasting and mutually acceptable political solution to the Sahara conflict, in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and within the framework of the provisions respecting the purposes and principles contained in the Charter of the United Nations", Sanchez pointed out in a virtual address as part of the high-level debate of the United Nations General Assembly.

While reiterating this position, which was already voiced last year by Mr Sanchez before this same Assembly, Spain confirms the burying once and for all of previous outdated and obsolete plans regarding the artificial regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara.

For his part, President of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kaboré, underlined that "the notable results which were achieved following the convening of the two round tables in Geneva, between Algeria, Morocco, Mauritania and the Polisario, deserve to be consolidated in order to achieve a consensual political solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.

"And to do this, Burkina Faso would like the appointment of a new Special Envoy (of the UN) to continue the work of his predecessor", Hörst Kohler, who had resigned last year for health reasons, said President Kaboré in his speech to the General Assembly.

In his turn, President of the Republic of Sao Tome and Principe, Mr. Evaristo do Espirito Santo Carvalho, reiterated the call to all the parties concerned by the regional dispute over the Moroccan Sahara to work "in order to achieve a mutually acceptable political solution ".

Read the original article on MAP.

Copyright © 2020 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

