Zimbabwe: Pfumbidzai Challenges Himself

WARRIORS full-back, Ronald Pfumbidzai, says he has a lot of rigorous training to do in order to catch up with the rest of his Bloemfontein Celtic teammates.

The former CAPS United wingback missed his club's last six league games, for the 20219-2020 season, as well as two Cup games.

He was stuck in Harare due to travel restrictions brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the Zimbabwe international has since returned to his base in South Africa and has begun taxing exercises ahead of the start of Supa Disk.

"I have always been training, even during the time I was stranded in Harare due to Covid-19 regulations," he said.

"But, I have upped the tempo, now that I am fully fit and the season is just around the corner.

"I am training together with the team and I have made it a point that I do extra work on my own.

"My injury healed long back and I have always made sure that I am in shape for the game as I had anticipated to play a role in the final phase of the 2019-2020 marathon.

"I missed about six league matches and, also, some key Cup matches. That is part and parcel of the game.

"So, in terms of match fitness, I am not really at par with the rest of the squad and it is because of that reason that I have challenged myself to do more extra work outside the regular sessions."

Pfumbidzai missed the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup, in which his team beat Baroka.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also watched from the sidelines as the Free State side narrowly lost the final at the hands of Mamelodi Sundowns.

But, that Mamelodi Sundowns will be playing in the CAF Champions League, by virtue of being the league champions, it means Pfumbidzai's team will represent South Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The CAF Confederation Cup will begin in November and it will be Pfumbidzai's second time on continental inter-club duty.

He played in the CAF Champions League when he helped CAPS United reach the group stages in 2017.

"Playing continental football is, obviously, among the ultimate goals a footballer can crave for.

"I have always told my teammates that they did a very good job by booking a place in the CAF Confederation Cup.

"It is something that I am willing to do every year.

"I am ready for the challenge, remember just three years ago, I played in the CAF Champions League with CAPS United.

"For good measure, we even reached the group stages of that competition.

"I just pray that injuries spare me this time around and I get to enjoy my game.

"Playing continental club football is something that I can't wait to do. It's an amazing feeling to play continental club football."