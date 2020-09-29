Zimbabwe: Funeral Parade Held for Brig-Gen Chigudu

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A military parade for Brigadier-General Ruphus Chigudu was held at Charles Gumbo Barracks (formerly One Commando) yesterday.

Top army officials, friends and relatives, attended the parade.

Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander, Lieutenant General Edzai Absalom Chimonyo, said Brig-Gen Chigudu would be remembered for his "immense contribution during the struggle" to liberate the country and after independence.

"He was a warm, likeable, humble, patriotic, selfless team player and true diplomat and revolutionary cadre," he said.

Lt Gen Chimonyo consoled the families for the loss, which he said was not theirs alone, but for the rest of the country.

At the time of his death, Brig-Gen Chigudu was 64. His Chimurenga name was Promise Chombo. Brig-Gen Chigudu died on September 24 at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

He is survived by his wife Vimbai and three children, two boys and a girl, Kudzai Matthew, Lenin Munashe and Chido Beauty.

Mourners are gathered at number 1137 Takura Road Houghton Park, Harare.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

