Zimbabwe: Bonnie Under Fire From Club's Fans

WARRIORS forward, Macauley Bonne, is under fire from fans of his English League One side, Charlton Athletic, following their defeat to Lincoln City at the weekend.

Charlton Athletic lost 0-2.

Bonne, who has been a subject of transfer speculation to the Championship, playing the full match.

The 24-year-old Zimbabwean forward has been linked with a move back to the second-tier after Championship sides, Queens Park Rangers, Swansea and Preston, showed interest in his signature.

But, Bonne was subject of a Twitter attack following his side's defeat at the weekend.

The Zimbabwean was singled out for the loss after the side created numerous chances which they failed to convert.

Charlton Athletic supporters accused Bonne of not giving his best and blamed his performance on the distractions from the transfer rumours.

Football League World ran the following headline in their post-match reactions: "ABSOLUTELY SHOCKING," "GIVES US NOTHING" -- MANY CHARLTON FANS POINT FINGER AT ONE MAN FOLLOWING LINCOLN DEFEAT."

The newspaper narrated how "Lee Bowyer's men had more opportunities than their hosts but were not clinical enough, hitting the target with just two of their 14 shots.

"Bonne, who was impressive in the Championship in his debut season at the Valley last term, struggled to make much of an impact in the final third.

"The striker had just two shots, hit the target only once, and lost possession 12 times against the Imps.

"The 24-year-old's display appears to have caught the attention of Charlton fans, for all the wrong reasons, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts."

The article also quoted Twitter posts by the angry fans.

Valley Floyd Fred

"I thought Macauley Bonne had another poor game as well. He's not pulling his weight.

"Clearly has the ability because he shows glimpses of it at times, but lacks consistency!

"He's not reliable as it stands."

Mike Murray

"Just looks too complacent, doesn't chase much, seems to wait for them to come to him.

"I like the guy and want him to do well, but he's just been so disappointing for a while now."

Steve Machino

"Motivation for some players seems to be an issue . . . with transfer talk to bigger clubs . . . needs new signings urgent . . . "

Sam James

"Needs to stop thinking about QPR."

Rheas Smit

"He wants to go, heads been turned. Matthews in, another centre back to replace Deji, sell Bonne, find a striker that looks interested. Bonne wants to go, it's obvious."

Interestingly, Bonne was a hit in his debut season for the Addicks.

The Former Leyton Orient striker jumped three divisions last season and held his own in the Championship by scoring 11 goals.

The 24-year-old was a £200,000 signing from Leyton Orient in June 2019.

Meanwhile, Warriors rising star, Jordan Zemura, was an unused substitute in Bournemouth's 1-0 win over Norwich in the English Championship on Sunday.

Another Zimbabwean, Marshall Munetsi, missed Stade de Reims 0-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The Warriors midfielder was sitting on a red card which he picked up in their previous league match against Metz.

Reims are win-less in five starts and sit second from the bottom-of-the-table with one point.

Warriors skipper, Knowledge Musona, continues to get generous game time at Belgian Pro-League side K.A.S Eupen who drew 1-1 against his parent club Anderlecht on Sunday.

Musona lasted the whole 90 minutes and had the opportunity to score against his former employers late in the first half.

Eupen have won only once in their opening seven games and drawn five.

Turkey-based Teenage Hadebe played the entire 90 minutes for Yeni Malatyaspor as they suffered a 3-1 loss to Trabzonspor in the Super Lig.

This was their third loss in as many games and it left them second from the bottom.

Tino Kadewere's Olympique Lyon have gone four league games without a win following the 1-1 draw with Lorient on Sunday.

"Football is like that. Sometimes, we can't always win, but we have to believe in what we're doing and keep working to be able to bounce back," he told the club website.

"This is the start of the league season, nothing has been decided yet."