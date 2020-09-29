Zimbabwe: Police, SRC Warn Football Rebels

POLICE have warned they will pounce on organisers and participants of social football matches which have exploded across the capital despite the game's activities, including training, still under a blanket ban from authorities.

The sports clubs' management, who are giving the green-light for such matches to be played on their facilities, also stand liable to prosecution for their violation of Covid-19 regulations.

A number of social football games, where there was flagrant violation of the regulations meant to contain the spread of coronavirus, were held across the capital on Saturday and Sunday.

There was a huge crowd at Belgravia Sports Club, in Harare, on both days as social football clubs took turns to play their matches.

Other matches took place at various sports clubs across the capital.

Now, authorities have warned that such sports clubs risk being closed, should they continue to wilfully disobey the law while the management of these facilities risk prosecution.

There is serious concern, across the country, that the gains which the nation has recorded, in its united battle against Covid-19, could be lost in the mayhem of the flagrant disregard of the regulations meant to curtail the spread of the virus.

Football activities in this country were halted in March and authorities are still to give a green-light for the resumption of the game.

Discussions are continuing between the leadership of the game and the Government to find the best possible way of the resumption of activities in a way that will not compromise the health of those who take part in the sport.

However, some professional and part-time footballers, have been taking the law into their hands and are playing either money games or social games (known as boozers matches), risking spreading the deadly virus.

Yesterday, ZRP national spokesperson Paul Nyathi, said police will descend on everyone involved in these football activities.

"Whoever is playing football, at the moment without clearance from the Government is contravening the Covid-19 regulations since football activities remain banned," said Nyathi.

"As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we will not hesitate to take action against those unruly elements.

"Police commanders across the country will be implored to take action against those elements who are contravening the laid-down regulations.

"Covid-19 is not something which we can afford to take for granted. Playing football against the regulations is not acceptable and we will definitely take action.

"We are saying, everyone should abide by the law, failure to do that will result in unwanted consequences to the perpetrators."

Sports and Recreation Commission director-general, Prince Mupazviriho, said football activities remain suspended.

He said once the suspension is lifted, they will communicate the position to ZIFA and the nation at large.

"In as far as we are concerned, no one has been given the green-light to start football activities," he said.

"Unfortunately, we deal with only organised, registered organisations.

"In this case, the best-placed association to talk to will be the Zimbabwe Football Association. But, as far as we know, football activities remain banned.

"We haven't given anyone permission to start football activities. That is the position on the ground right now. Any developments will be communicated through proper channels.

"So, if there are football activities taking place across the country then that's a contravention because we haven't allowed football activities to start."

ZIFA have since distanced themselves from these activities and they have stopped football activities, which were taking place at their Village, in Mt Hampden.

The football season was suspended in March as Covid-19 swept across the globe.