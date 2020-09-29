Gambia: Finance Ministry Disburses Over D600 Million to Institutions Affected By Covid-19 Through SAP

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has outlined the disbursement of over 600 million dalasi made to various institutions that were seriously affected by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in the country.

A dispatch from the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure (MOICI) in its weekly Inter-Ministerial Press Conference stated that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the disruption of Economic and Social activities across all institutions.

To mitigate and enhance the restart of activities, the dispatch indicated that, the government through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs requested for a Supplementary Appropriation Bill (SAP) to support institutions that have been seriously affected by the pandemic.

"So far, support has been extended to the following:

· Full payment of D91.2 million made from August to September for the bailing out of Public Enterprises (3 months salaries for GCAA, GIA, GMA, GFS and GAMPOST).

· Full payment of D5.6 million made in August and September for the settlement of GT Board Operational License for the Hospitality Industry.

· D30 million was provided in September to extend the duration for the closure of the Malaysia and Algeria missions and also factoring the repatriation of recalled diplomatic personnel.

· D20 million paid in September for the construction of the Basse market.

· D300 million has been provided in September for the Rural and Urban Roads Project.

· Full payment of D77 million was made in September for the Land Compensation for the Gambia Electricity Restoration and Modernization Project.

· Full payment of D100 million was made in September for the post-COVID-19 Recovery Plan for the Tourism Industry.

· D31.4 million has been paid in August and September for support to Councils to pay salaries.

· Full payment of D15 million made in September for the Media Subsidy."