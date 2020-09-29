Gambia: Police Commence Investigation On 56 Kilos of Cannabis Found in Banjul

28 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has yesterday informed this medium that his institution has commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding a case of 56 kilos of suspected cannabis wrapped in bundles found in a vehicle along Bund Road in Banjul on the 25th September 2020.

Njie said the report indicates that during routine patrols in Banjul and its surroundings, the Police came across a vehicle with registration number BJL 2597 H, around Bond road.

"As they approached the vehicle two individuals were seen from a distance running into the mangroves and swimming away. The officers pursued but lost track of them," he said.

GPF Spokesperson said the Police officers returned to the vehicle and a search was conducted. He said Police recovered 56 kilos of suspected cannabis wrapped in bundles.

He said additional unspecified amount of suspected cannabis was also recovered in another bag inside the vehicle.

"The vehicle and the suspected cannabis were then taken to the Police Station and a case file opened for further investigations," he said.

He said Karim Jabbie alias Chana, a mechanic by profession was later arrested in connection with the incident and Usaman Rahman owner of the vehicle was also arrested.

