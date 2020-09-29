Gambia: Police Commence Investigation On Dead Body Found Along Mangrove Swamps in Banjul

28 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has yesterday informed this medium that his institution has commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident of a single dead body found along the mangroves of Banjul on the 25th September 2020.

Superintendent Njie said the body was later identified as Matar Ceesay, 37 years old male of no. 14 McDonald Street in Banjul.

He said the corpse of Matar Ceesay has been sent to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital mortuary for further examination to establish the cause of death.

"The Public is assured that the matter will be investigated and the outcome communicated to the public," he noted.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.