Gambia: Police Commence Investigation On Dead Body Found Along Mangrove Swamps in Banjul

The Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force Superintendent Lamin Njie has yesterday informed this medium that his institution has commenced investigation into circumstances surrounding the incident of a single dead body found along the mangroves of Banjul on the 25th September 2020.

Superintendent Njie said the body was later identified as Matar Ceesay, 37 years old male of no. 14 McDonald Street in Banjul.

He said the corpse of Matar Ceesay has been sent to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital mortuary for further examination to establish the cause of death.

"The Public is assured that the matter will be investigated and the outcome communicated to the public," he noted.