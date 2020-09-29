Sierra Leone/Mauritania: Sierra Leone to Face Mauritania in October 9 Friendly

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will face Mauritania in a friendly on Friday 9 October 2020, as part of their build up to the 2021 Total Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers scheduled next November, as confirmed by Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA).

The match that will take place in Mauritania's capital Nouakchott will be Sierra Leone's first match since COVID-19 outbreak last March which halted all sporting activities in the country and across the world.

Sierra Leone's Head Coach John Kiester has invited 51 home-based players to start training, as the West African football loving nation awaits the lifting of government ban imposed on football and all sporting activities in the country since mid-March.

Keister recalled some new faces to the squad, including East End Tigers goal machine Philip Neville and Diamond Stars midfielder Momoh Conteh. But he is yet to announce his list of foreign based players that will join the squad which will face Group L leaders Nigeria in a double header on 9 and 17 November in Lagos and Freetown respectively.

The October friendly will mark the ninth encounter between Sierra Leone and Mauritania since 1983. Sierra Leone has won four, lost three and drew once with Mauritania in the previous eight games. The last encounter took place in July 2015 with the Leone Stars winning 2-0 then.

Kiester, who returned to coach Sierra Leone last August assisted by former international teammates Amidu Karim and Junior Konneh, will be seeking his first win of his second spell in charge of Leone Stars.