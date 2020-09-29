Zimbabwe: Chinhoyi Municipality Looking for Goalposts

CHINHOYI Municipality are looking at the tenders received for the supply of goalposts for the town's upgraded stadium.

Black Rhinos have expressed interest in using the stadium when Premiership action starts.

"Some few issues need to be addressed at the stadium, right now, with the lack of standard goalposts, probably, the only major issue which needs to be addressed," said Chinhoyi Municipality spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi. "I am happy to announce that we put up a tender and we are currently doing meticulous examination of those who have expressed interest.

"We are determined to bring Premiership football to Chinhoyi but, obviously, as we have since learnt, we need a standard stadium which meets the accepted standards.

"We have worked round the clock to give Chinhoyi Stadium a facelift.

"So far, we have upgraded the sitting bays, addressed the issue of ablution facilities and drainage system.

"The playing pitch has been levelled and green lawn laid. We are putting finishing touches to the media areas, press conference rooms, disability centre, among other things.

"These are only final touches which we are putting to the work we have already done."

The goalposts were an issue.

"So, what we have done, as a local authority, was to flight a tender for the supply of the frames and we received overwhelming response," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are currently assessing what is available and as soon as we do that we will be erecting the goalposts at the stadium.

"But, we haven't stopped work at the stadium.

"Engineers are currently working on other aspects of the ground so that we bring it to the required standards."

Rhinos officials are this week expected to visit the stadium to assess progress which has been made by the municipality.

Club secretary-general, Edward Mutukwa, said his executive will be visiting the stadium this week.

"Yes, we have plans to visit Chinhoyi Stadium this week," said Mutukwa."We would like to applaud the municipality of Chinhoyi for the work they have done in transforming the venue. "We have carried regular visits at the venue and we have always been impressed by the work which has been done at the stadium by the local authority.

"We intend to use Chinhoyi Stadium, as our home game, when football is finally allowed to start in the country.

"We are really impressed but we will talk more when we visit the venue this week."

Rhinos have made it clear they will be hosting their matches outside Harare with Trojan Stadium in Bindura being their fallback plan if Chinhoyi Stadium fails the test.