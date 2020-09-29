Zimbabwe: Golf Boss Charamba to Woo Corporate Partners

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE Professional Golfers Association president, Tongo Charamba, is confident they will get some sponsors to come on board and inject life into the game.

Charamba was re-appointed ZPGA president at an annual meeting at Chapman Golf Club yesterday.

He has held the same position, on different occasions, in the past.

Former president, Garry Thompson, now the vice president.

Simon Chigorimbo and William Lake retained their posts as secretary-general and treasurer.

"I think we need to rethink on how the association is run, as having an executive made up of professional golfers alone, will be a disadvantage to us," said Charamba.

"We have not had tournaments and it is difficult for us, as professional golfers, to secure sponsorship.

"We need to focus on our game, so, there is need for re-engagement with the corporate world. We have had some tournaments, through the Zambezi Tour, and I think it was a good thing.

"We need to go back to the drawing board and have a clear vision as we know everyone is feeling the Covid-19 pandemic effects."

The meeting was initially scheduled for last Tuesday but was postponed to yesterday. A total of 28 professional golfers turned up for the first meeting and there was a feeling they were not enough numbers to make a decision as the country has more than 150 registered professional golfers.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

