Zimbabwe: India to Assist in Drug Procurement

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

India has proposed a facility that will see Zimbabwe buying essential drugs and medicines directly from that country in a move expected to save the country millions of dollars.

This was said by India's Ambassador to Zimbabwe Masakui Rangsung during the handover of a consignment of medical products worth US$300 000 to the NatPharm in Harare yesterday.

"On behalf of my government, we are proposing that local manufactures should partner with Indian firms to enable the country to buy medicines directly from India at wholesale prices.

"I understand that only 20 percent of drugs are manufactured locally and the remaining 80 percent are imported. Sixty percent of the imported drugs come from India therefore, this move will ensure a steady supply of pharmaceutical products," he said.

Ambassador Masakui said India was also committed to assisting Zimbabwe in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I would like to reiterate that, even as India struggles under this situation, our Prime Minister firmly believes and is committed to supporting our friendly countries as this fight calls for global co-operation," he said.

"The consignment we have received has 134 items of medicines and medical products with the total weight of 5,3 tonnes and a total value of US$300 000. The fifth tranche of medicines will soon be shipped with a cold chain facility."

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro welcomed the proposal and said the Government would consider the proposal, which would strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

"If we are able to buy medicines directly from India, we will avoid third parties that inflate drug prices and make them unaffordable to ordinary people.

"We are going to start running with it and hopefully it is going to start early," he said.

Dr Mangwiro thanked India for the donation and said it was a clear testimony of the relationship between India and Zimbabwe.

