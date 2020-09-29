Zimbabwe: New Twist to Murehwa Murder As Victim's Uncle Is Arrested

29 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Investigations into the gruesome murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) in Murehwa took a new twist yesterday when police arrested his 57-year-old uncle and namesake.

Tapiwa Makore senior who is younger brother to the murdered boy's father, was arrested after being implicated by his herd-boy, Tapiwa Shamba.

Shamba was arrested last week and was found with blood-stained clothes.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Tapiwa Makore (57), who employed Tafadzwa Shamba as a herd-boy, was arrested by police after being implicated in the murder of Tapiwa Makore (7) in Murewa. He is the victim's uncle and investigations into the matter are continuing."

Asst Comm Nyathi said in a statement the deceased's uncle is believed to be the one who took the seven-year-old boy's head to a witch doctor.

Police are now hunting for the witch doctor.

Reports are that the boy was sent by his parents to look after the garden on the morning of September 17.

His parents went to the garden later to do some watering and found that their son was missing.

The parents enquired on the whereabouts of their son from other children who were also looking after their gardens nearby. They were told that their son had been seen swimming in a nearby pond. The boy's parents went to the pond but could not find him.

They then alerted some villagers and a search party was conducted until midnight, but they could not find him.

On September 18, in the morning, a day after the boy went missing, it is reported that a neighbour woke up and discovered his dog and its puppies feasting on human body parts in his yard.

He then alerted the boy's parents and a report was made to the police. The body had its head, neck, both legs and arms hacked off.

Read the original article on The Herald.

